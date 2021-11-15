Carolyn Eva Castle

Carolyn Eva Castle, 55, passed away Nov. 14 in Conway Medical Center.

Born May 29, 1966 in Massachusetts, she was a daughter of Paul Beachey and Bessie E. Maynard Beachey.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed cooking, canning vegetables and spending time with her family.

Carolyn loved learning and helping others learn. She had many jobs during her life such as working on vehicles, medical billing and coding.

Mrs. Castle is survived by her husband of 20 years, Richard Castle; children, Joseph Woods Jr., Shawn Woods, Wade Castle and Lisa Woods; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Antonio Notarpippo, Maverick Coates and Aroura Blackwater, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

No Services are planned at this time.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.