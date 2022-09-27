Carolina Insurance Group aims to help customers find the personal or business policies that will provide the best protection. They also tailor products that are client specific.
“We focus on customer service and find the right plan for people's needs,” said Becky Watts, an independent life and health insurance agent at Carolina Insurance Group.
Four agents launched the company in 2004, and today there are six agents working there. Watts started at the business in 2008, taking on an administrative role at the office. While working in the administrative position, she learned about the industry. Soon, she became a licensed agent and began selling individual and group plans.
“I focus more on individual health insurance and Medicare,” Watts said.
At the time Watts began selling insurance, no one at the firm offered Medicare options to clients. She said an advantage of starting out in an administrative position is that it allowed her to hear the need for Medicare options directly from clients.
“My job is to make insurance easier for people to understand, guide them through the process and make sure they understand what they are getting,” Watts said.
When someone calls inquiring about the types of insurance that are available, Watts sets up a meeting to discuss options. She focuses on finding the product or solution that works best for a customer’s needs.
“Everyone is unique,” Watts said. “No two people’s needs are exactly the same. Everyone’s insurance needs are going to be different.”
Insurance coverage and cost can vary. Factors such as age, income, the number of family members needing coverage and even where someone lives all play a role. One common misconception about utilizing an agent is that it costs the client more money. In reality, utilizing an insurance agent does not cost the client anything.
“Knowledge and help is completely free,” Watts said. “Price is a big misconception.”
Watts urges people to set up meetings with her to go over their insurance options. She said that there are solutions for everyone, no matter the situation. Watts can also provide information on government programs and help direct clients if traditional insurance is not the best option for them.
The busiest months for the insurance industry are October, November, December and January.
“Similar to tax season,” Watts said. “Get in early and get it taken care of early. That’s
important.”
The sooner clients meet with Watts, the better. Watts is licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina. BlueCross BlueShield of SC, BlueChoice HealthPlan, BlueCross BlueShield of NC, Aetna / CVS Health, United Healthcare, Humana, Cigna, Ambetter, Bright Healthcare, Mutual of Omaha, WellCare / Centene and Molina are some of the companies that Watts works with for individual and Medicare coverage.
Anyone with questions about obtaining or changing coverage can contact Watts at becky.watts.cig@gmail.com or 843-946-9915.
