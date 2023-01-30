Caelan Francis DiCapua
A celebration of life for Caelan Francis DiCapua, 27, will be held Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet.
DiCapua passed away Jan. 3 in North Myrtle Beach.
Born in Myrtle Beach, DiCapua enjoyed surfing, skateboarding, sailing, soccer and playing football.
He started his education in Baltimore, Md., and moved back home to St. Michael Catholic School in time for second grade communion. He attended Perry Hall High School and St. James High School where he played varsity football. After high school graduation in 2013, Caelan was employed at Bubba's Fish Shack and Malibu's of Surfside Beach.
Caelan, being ambitious, was off to Colorado as soon as he turned 18-years-old, to learn how to become a chef. He got on a plane with $1,000 in his pocket and worked hard at three jobs to pay his own rent, car payment and insurance.
In 2017, Caelan moved to Pennsylvania, then on to Maryland, where he worked in the restaurant business. He valued family and came back home to visit once or twice a year. Caelan returned home again to live in 2022.
Caelan was such a heartfelt and giving person. When he was younger, he met a homeless man and the man told him he needed a razor to shave. Caelan insisted we go the store to buy the man a razor. He went back to the man to give him the razor and the man said, "I'm only kidding."
So many times Caelan reached out and cared for others. His kindness made the world a better place. His family has many heartfelt stories.
Caelan left me behind, his mother, Angela DiCapua, and his endearing grandmother Mrs. Marie DiCapua of Murrells Inlet; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was loved and will be very missed by all who knew and loved him.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com.
