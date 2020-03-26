Mary Owens’ search for the grave of her great-great-grandfather has resulted in the rescue of a long-neglected African American burial ground in the Eddy Lake section of Bucksport.
Owens, a longtime teacher and assistant principal at Whittemore and Conway high schools, says when she was a youngster an elderly neighbor told her that her ancestor, the Rev. John Mishoe Sr., was buried at Eddy Lake Cemetery.
Several decades later as she was headed out to find the cemetery, she came into contact with Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority employees who set her on the right path.
When she told them she was looking for a black cemetery that local legend said was nearby, “They said, ‘We don’t know what color it is, but we know where it is,’” and they did!
When Owens and Kevin Mishoe began their quest to restore the cemetery, they both said the brush was so thick they had a hard time seeing what was there, but they knew it was a cemetery and they identified 23 headstones.
That number is continuing to grow and now they believe, due to the indentations in the ground, that the number could grow to as many as 100.
Some of them are marked with regular stones that have carvings that include names, dates and Bible verses, but others were marked with conchs and farm implements.
One of the easiest to read marked the resting place of Harriette Smith, whose stone puts her life from 1825 to 1895.
Based on the years she lived and her epitaph, There’s rest in heaven, Owens believes Smith was a slave. In fact, she believes most of the people buried there were slaves of Capt. Henry Buck, who gave Bucksport and Bucksville their names.
Owens said the Buck family, the largest slave owners in Horry County, are believed to have been very kind to their slaves – teaching them how to take care of their bodies as well as to read and write.
Owens turned to Kevin Mishoe to help her launch a major effort to reclaim the cemetery. Their first move was to contact Grand Strand Water and Sewer whose officials quickly gave them the okay to move forward.
Mishoe said once he knew that Owens had actually “put eyes” on what had long been a legend in the area, he was ready to help. Before that he had heard about the cemetery, but had not seen it.
“We’re excited to close the gap,” he said. “We jumped in and started collecting money and support.”
It wasn’t hard.
Mishoe says they now plan to attack the restoration in four stages. The first, removing the underbrush, has been completed.
They turned to their community through a GoFundMe page to get the $4,900 they needed for the initial cleaning. Mishoe said people, including his and Owens’ families, were quick to contribute, but they received many donations, one from a Charleston man who wanted to remain anonymous.
Next they went to Horry County’s planning and zoning staff for help. Those employees gave them guidelines and parameters to work within to help find the gravestones so they would be disturbed as little as possible.
One of the older graves they’ve noted was apparently set in 1887, but they’re not sure that some might be older.
Owens believes that most of the people buried there are related and says they appear to be buried in groups of families.
But, so far, she hasn’t been able to find the resting place of her great-great-grandfather. Still she’s drawing comfort from just finding the site.
“When I stepped out in this area, immediately I felt connected,” she said.
Owens said back then families buried their own dead. They washed them, built wooden boxes to put them in and buried them, all themselves. Because of the amount of time the boxes have been underground and the sunken spaces they have left in the ground, Owens fears that time may have taken a toll on the boxes and their contents.
“They were all buried in wood boxes,” she pointed out again.
Shaking her head and lightly chuckling, she added, “I don’t want to see this.”
Sons of Confederate Veterans have also taken an interest in the “find” sending members to see if there might be any Civil War history to uncover there.
Owens said the next step is to get rid of the mulch in the cemetery, so they can investigate the gravestones better and the indentations that lead them to believe there might be bodies beneath them.
Experts cautioned them not to try to clean the stones themselves, fearing they could be marred by the touch of their hands.
These same experts have a fluid designed to bring back the luster and brightness of the stones and make them more readable. Experts will also help the duo find the unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar. The plan was to start this immediately, but they aren’t sure now how their schedule will be impacted by the coronavirus scare.
Owens said a lot of blacks back then, the slaves, came with a gift of design, and she credits them with possibly chiseling some of the stones. She points to Nimrod Davis and his son David Davis as two who were very crafty and very good with their hands, according to history.
“What’s intriguing to me is how did they come up with their ages,” she said.
Census data back then did not list slaves by their names. They simply had an entry that had a number, for instance, Buck One, 27-years-old.
These slaves worked 24 hours a day, and the really good ones were often given as gifts to other family members, like to a daughter who was about to marry, Owens said.
The final step in their restoration will be to build a fence or some kind of border around the plot that measures 7,500-square-yards. The final step will be to put up a memorial stone or sign marking the spot and opening it to the community as an historical site.
Although they are not on a county agenda yet for historical designation, they have been advised about how to do it. Owens said they wanted to get the long-neglected cemetery cleaned up first.
Mishoe said Owens has researched the area and the people buried there. She has documented it well and has all the needed background to have the site approved.
They will need more money to complete the project, and plan to start a new GoFundMe page as soon as they know what the cost of the next step will be.
Owens pointed out that donations are tax-exempt because they go to the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport, an approved, nonprofit group.
“Concerned residents and members of the Association are working diligently to make this what we call the Beloved Community,” she said.
As she stood in the cemetery on a recent warm day with a beautiful blue sky, Owens said contentedly, “This is pretty property. I love it.”
