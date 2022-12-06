Brandon Holden
NORTH CAROLINA-Funeral services for Brandon Holden, 27, will be held Dec.10 at 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Ben McLaughlin officiating.
Burial will follow in Old Neck Cemetery.
Mr. Holden, along with his brother, Colton Holden, passed away Dec. 1 unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born March 7, 1995 in Marion County, he was a son of Ricky Lee Holden and Lisa Machelle Martin.
Brandon enjoyed spending time with family, especially his son, listening to music, playing videogames and drawing.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, mud-bogging and swimming. With a heart of gold, Brandon never met a stranger.
Mr. Holden is survived by his mother, Lisa M. Langston Martin; father and stepmother, Ricky Holden and (Dawn); fiancé, Kourtney Hadden; one son, Mason Trey Holden; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
