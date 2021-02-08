Horry County Schools officials hope to install plexiglass in all middle and high schools by March 15.
“We’ve completed the installation of plexiglass at Socastee Middle School, Ten Oaks Middle School and we’re coordinating Myrtle Beach Middle School,” said Daryl Brown, chief of support services for HCS.
Herald Office, one of the three vendors contracting with HCS to install plexiglass (along with A1 Signs and Tyson Signs), will begin desktop shield installation in Forestbrook Middle School and St. James Middle School on Feb. 15.
Brown reiterated the previous board position that once an attendance area’s schools have plexiglass in classrooms, those students can then go back to school on a normal schedule.
The planned five-day notice to parents before a schedule change also still stands.
Remembering Poston
During Monday's meeting, board members remembered District 8 representative and vice chairman John Poston, who died on Jan. 30 from COVID-19 complications.
“Someone else will take that seat, but no one will ever replace him,” board chairman Ken Richardson said.
An in memoriam stole was draped over Poston’s chair and a single rose rested in his spot.
District 1 board member Russell Freeman said Poston cared deeply about the students of the district, and also about his fellow board members.
“He really cared about me as a person, wanted to know about me and my family," he said. "I didn’t know him well and I’m sure that that is my loss."
Other members shared small remembrances before the start of the meeting.
“He left a handprint on anybody’s heart that had any connection with him whatsoever,” District 2 member Sherrie Todd said.
District 6 member Helen Smith said she and Poston knew each other for a long time.
“You won’t find a more devoted man,” Smith said. “It broke my heart when we got the information [about his death] because we’d all been praying so hard.”
District 10 member Neil James said Poston was an intense, passionate engineer who loved everything black and white. But he also realized there is a gray component to life, and he could work in the gray too.
“I always admired him and respected him, and I’m certainly going to miss him,” James said.
James was appointed to serve as vice chairman of the school board.
Budget talks
As the board waded into budget discussions, Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said the district plans to include step increases and a 2% salary boost for all employees in the upcoming spending plan. The board will also have to soon decide how to implement the findings of their 2020 comprehensive salary study.
Todd asked if substitutes were included in the increases, and Richardson spoke up to say “They should be!”
“I don’t care where you’ve got to go, what cookie jar you’ve got to look in — from what I’m seeing, we didn’t get hit as bad as we thought [budget-wise],” Richardson said. “I want an increase for everybody, including substitutes, including substitute nurses, for everybody.”
Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson said that substitutes are paid on average around $74 per day, with HCS paying about $80 per day.
“That is not a very high rate of pay. That doesn’t attract a lot of people,” Anderson said. “In our current circumstances, we need subs now more than we ever did before.”
Richardson and James reiterated that they didn’t spend money to have the salary study done if they weren’t going to follow through with the recommendations.
In order to bring HCS salaries in line with those of nearby districts, the study suggested different scenarios for raises, ranging from $5 million to $14 million, depending on which path the board takes to get it done.
Virtual school plans
The board voted to move forward with allocating positions for the K-12 HCS Virtual School, including assigning assistant principals and guidance counselors for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We have to be at the forefront of planning. We’re going to have to offer that option,” District 7 member Janet Graham said during a special-called meeting on the subject.
This included assistant principals specifically for the virtual school, one or two for each elementary, middle and high school grade level on a sliding scale depending on enrollment, as well as guidance counselors for each level on the same scale.
District officials estimate around 5,000 students will choose to learn virtually during the 2021-2022 school year.
Some board members expressed concern that some of the money to pay for those positions would be coming from federal CARES Act funds. But if enrollment stayed steady at the virtual school, the new employee costs would be recurring.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said that with the number of teachers who normally resign or retire, if employee numbers needed to ever be reduced for the virtual school, those employees could be “absorbed” into other positions.
“We have done everything we can to cover the bases, but we have stretched resources,” Maxey said, referencing specifically the principal specialist positions recently created to help expand the district’s leadership.
“Over this past year, [Principal Specialist Lee James] has dwelled solely on this topic. There are people who this has been a patchwork to make it work. Over the long term, I think it is the kind of thing that will be a wash,” Maxey said. “I’m saying that the turnover of employees within the year will work towards absorbing those positions.”
Anderson, the chief of human resources, said about 200 teachers resign or retire each year.
