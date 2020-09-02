Big changes are coming to your Myrtle Beach Herald

WE'VE GOT GOOD NEWS!
Beginning with the Sept. 25 edition, the Herald will assume a new look, featuring more hyperlocal news and greatly enhance distribution across all of Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Surfside Beach, and Murrells Inlet.
The Myrtle Beach Herald is part of the MyHorryNews media company, which is locally-owned and operated. Waccamaw Publishers publishes 5 weekly newspapers, 1 monthly newspaper, and several special publications throughout the year. This year the company celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Over the past 6 months, our team at Waccamaw Publishers has been working hard to give the Herald a fresh, modernized look. Although it is not your traditional broadsheet newspaper, the new Herald will be a much smaller format that is easier to handle making reading it more enjoyable. Every page of the paper will be in vibrant full color, high bright paper to give more realistic depictions of photographs and advertisements.
Inside the publication, readers will continue to find news about the city council, county government, and breaking news that they have been accustomed to reading. The new Herald will feature more business news, information about entertainment opportunities, and interesting features about the people, places, and events unique to our community.
Janet Morgan & Charles Perry are two of our dedicated editors who cover the news you find in the Myrtle Beach Herald. Do you know of a story that needs to be covered? Contact Charles at 843-488-7236 or charles.perry@myhorrynews.com or Janet at 843-488-7261 or janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com. Both editors, along with our talented team of reporters, will be covering the topics you’re used to seeing in the Myrtle Beach Herald, plus much, much more!
Advertisers will benefit from this modern distribution plan. The Herald will continue to be mailed to subscribers and random weekly samples to non-subscribers, and complimentary copies of the paper will still be available at grocery stores, convenient stores, and other high-traffic locations. The idea here is to expose our publication and your advertising to as many people thereby increasing our weekly subscriptions as well as your exposure to more clients.
We have also created digital & print packages that businesses can tailor to their advertising needs at extremely enhanced prices. Print and digital versions of the Myrtle Beach Herald will reach 70,000 readers each week.
Subscribers that would like to continue receiving the Herald delivered by mail to their home or business can continue their subscription at a very affordable price. Subscription prices starting at $20 for 6 months.
Advertisers that are interested in learning more about the new Myrtle Beach Herald should contact our advertising director, Shari Harms, by emailing her at: shari.harms@myhorrynews.com . Shari will connect you with one of our sales representatives that will assist you with all of your print and digital advertising needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.