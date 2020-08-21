For as we have many members in one body, but all the members do not have the same function, so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another.” (Romans 12:4-5)
“For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ. For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free, and have all been made to drink into one Spirit. For in fact the body is not one member but many…that there should be no schism in the body, but that the members should have the same care for one another. And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.” (I Corinthians 12:12-14, 25-27)
One of God’s many great gifts to mankind is the church, the community of believers that Paul speaks of in Romans 12 and I Corinthians 12 as a “body”. We can understand that.
The human body has many different parts: eyes, ears, tongue, brain, heart, hands, feet and all those internal organs, blood vessels and so on…all working together to make one person!
And the church, the body of Christ, is made up of many different parts, all called by God to salvation by grace through faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ (plus and minus nothing else), and all placed into the body as God intends, not as we choose. He created us; before the world began we were in His mind. He gave us talents, abilities and when we come to Him, spiritual gifts to use in the body, the church. Then He places us in local assemblies of believers to serve each other and carry the Great Commission into the world.
All true members of the one true church are a community, a body. We do not carry membership cards with denominational names. We are not separated by skin color or ethnicity or gender. Our identification comes in our reflection of Jesus Christ to the world, as we use what God has instilled in us to do His work and His will, wherever He puts us, wherever He takes us.
While we each have different personalities and some are more “people-oriented” that others, as the human race we were created to share life with each other. When God brought Eve to Adam and ordained the first family, He knew the importance of community and it’s been known ever since.
We were not created to be sequestered away from each other and live our lives as hermits. The English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entire of himself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
And American poet Sam Walter Foss penned these words (I memorized in junior high school): “Let me live in a house by the side of the road, where the race of men go by. They are good, they are bad, they are weak, they are strong, wise, foolish – so am I. Then why should I sit in the scorner’s seat, or hurl the cynic’s ban? Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
The church, the body of Christ, is not a building. It is a people. The church is not a place just to go and do. It is a place to be. Yes, we go to church for corporate worship. We go to share in hearing the Word of God taught and in being equipped for our spiritual battles. We go to pray together (and often to eat together). But we are a church when we share our lives with each other: weeping and laughing together; working together; serving each other and then going into the world to show with our lives and share with our lips the saving Gospel of Jesus Christ.
When churches began to shut down in February and March, I was, as a pastor, concerned that many “church-goers” would get comfortable in online church. Sleeping late; have your coffee and breakfast in front of the computer. Enjoy “church” in your pajamas. And I wondered how this would impact the true necessity of person-to-person fellowship.
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)
Talking with some pastors and church leaders indicate that this has been the case for some, I guess a sort of “spiritual lethargy”. But thankfully, it seems that when churches began to reopen, the Body of Christ joyfully came together to continue the community of living and sharing life. (And we must realize that with the ongoing pandemic, there are very substantial reasons why many of our church members are and should be staying home for their own safety and security!)
Those who are not in the “danger category” are honoring governmental requests and the care we must have for each other and are meeting and continuing the work according to the way the Lord leads each local church’s leadership. But by and large, this pandemic has not dampened the love, the zeal, and the care of those who are true members of the Body of Christ.
Even though I have visited in, preached in and attended services in scores of churches, I have been a part of only two churches in all my 68 years, one in West Virginia and Bethany Bible Chapel here in Conway. In both of these churches I have witnessed the miracle of the working of God in the members of the body. And in the past month or so, I’ve experienced the care of the body very differently.
In the illustration of the church as a body, we all know that when certain parts of the human body are not working well, the entire body can be affected (and it doesn’t have to be a large part of the body; a toothache can hurt all over!)
Twenty-five days ago, four different parts of my body rebelled at the same time and overnight! While the problems were not COVID-19 related (according to the seven doctors I’ve seen since then), they acted coincidentally to sap my strength to the point of almost total weakness.
While I appreciate the medical expertise I’ve experienced, I know more I have a Great Physician who is in total control. But in my weakness, my wife and family have kicked in wonderfully and I’ve seen the Body of Christ at work.
My Christian family members from all over the United States are praying…the greatest thing they can do. But more than that, they are “putting feet to their prayers” with emails, texts, phone calls and cards, and while it may not be the “advised thing” in the day of COVID, some short visits and prayers in the home.
More than that, my brothers and sisters in Christ have pitched in to cover my various responsibilities at the church. Without question or complaint, they’re picking up the slack, added to their own family, work and church responsibilities. And that included conducting our three-night Vacation Bible School, which went off wonderfully and probably better than if I had been there!
That’s the body of Christ. That’s a true reflection of the character of Christ mirrored in those who understand grace, mercy and love and humbly (as Christ the Creator was ever humble) serve as needed.
I’m glad God created us to community. I’m glad God ordained and established His Church, the Body of Christ, to continue the work here on earth. Yes, we have our differences. But we have our unity.
“Endeavor to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all and in your all.” (Ephesians 4:3-6)
If you truly know Christ as Savior and are a part of a local church, but not active, get active. Be faithful to attend, not just when it’s convenient but make the church a priority for you and your family. Then be faithful to find areas of service. Then be faithful to share your life with the lives of the other members of the body. You need each other.
And if you should be reading today and have never come to a place in your life when you accepted Jesus Christ as Savior in faith, confession and repentance, then the Bible says: “Today is the day of salvation!” Let Christ make you a part of His family and then find a local church and become a functioning part of His body! There’s nothing like it!
What’s Going on Where You Are?
As we continue on in our “new normal”, more and more churches are opening, often with different schedules and other modifications. And as summer progresses, we’re thinking about Vacation Bible School and other activities like that.
Let your congregation and the community as a whole know what’s going on in your church, temple, house of worship or other faith-based organization. And let Church Talk help.
You can send your announcements to us by email at bethanyb@sccoast.net and we’ll be glad to share the news.
Christ has called us to be the light of the world at a time when the world needs His light. Let’s accept the calling and share His love!
Pray for our Schools!
Having spent most of my life as an educator, my heart has really gone out to our students, parents and school faculties and staff during this pandemic. The sudden exit from person-to-person teaching/learning (that every credible educator will tell you is the very best format) has left so many of our students with a three-to-four-month gap in their educations.
Although teachers, children and parents have done their best, we come to the beginning of another school year with things still “in limbo”. No one can know exactly what the future holds. No one knows what steps to take to maximize education. We only know that again, some will do well, but most will “suffer” in their educational life.
But there is one thing we can all do: we can pray, pray, pray and pray some more. Every day, as you begin your day at the throne of grace, lift up our students and their parents. Pray for school administrators, teachers and service personnel. Pray for protection from the virus and accompanying problems that seem to go along with it.
And then seek ways to help; maybe you can assist a child with few computer skills to be more adept at online learning. Maybe you can actively tutor students in the evening and on weekends. Maybe you can help overworked and overstressed parents so they can have more time with their children. Or just call your local school principal and ask what you can do.
Education is a vital part of our young folks’ lives, whether elementary school, middle school, high school or higher education. We cannot sit back and do nothing as more students can be “left behind”. Let’s all do what we can do! And don’t forget, we can all pray!
Helping the Helpers
As we continue through this worldwide “emergency”, needs seem to be multiplying. There are many economic problems from those out of work; there are medical needs for the ones coming down with COVID plus the other “normal” diseases and physical problems; there are emotional needs of loneliness and depression; and there are nutrition needs as many in our area (and around the world) are hungry.
There are a lot of groups that are trying to help: the Salvation Army, Help4Kids, the Red Cross, CAP, The Shepherd’s Table, many local churches and so on. The Waccamaw Community Foundation collects “gifts” and distributes them to a number of charities. And we need to remember groups like Coastline Women’s Center and Bethesda Home for Single Mothers that go beyond the physical to assist the spiritual and other needs of our people. If you look, you can find someone to help. Let’s all open our eyes and hearts to friends, neighbors and strangers and be the hands and feet of God to the needy.
Virtual Dragon Boat
COVID won’t keep the Ground Zero Dragon Boats down. But this year’s event, the 12th Annual, will be virtual! This fundraiser will be held via Facebook, video chats, email etc. as Ground Zero leads Dragon Boat team members to raise funds for GZ all through the month of August.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 22 when there will be a live TV broadcast from Ground Zero with reports and a celebration of what has been accomplished. Go to www.mygroundzero.com.
Community Bible Study Registration Opens
Community Bible Study (CBS) announces the opening of registration for this year’s study The Gospel of John. CBS offers classes for men, women, couples and children (birth-high school) and meets at the host church Ocean Drive Presbyterian on Sixth Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. The group will begin Sept. 9 and meet every Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
The New Testament book of John is an eyewitness account of the life of Jesus Christ. The apostle John was transformed by the years of close friendship he spent with Jesus, and he wanted everyone to experience that same joy. John 20:31 says John wrote the book under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, “so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name.”
CBS is a nondenominational, in-depth Bible study designed for all levels of Bible knowledge, and we welcome all faiths and beliefs. You may now register with the coordinator, Jeri Friz, at (843) 249-6957 or email to wlgm250@gmail.com.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, announces a new Mass Schedule beginning this month as follows: Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. (and 12 p.m. Spanish); Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. – Spanish.
The church also collects nonperishable food items for Catholic Charities and CAP Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the church. Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies continue to provide food for 400-500 families per week and need your help. Suggested food donations include: peanut butter, jelly, pasta and sauce, rice, beans, cereal, macaroni & cheese, canisters of Kool-Aid, canned meats, snacks and chips.
You may also donate grocery giftcards used for produce, meats, dairy and bread, and monetary donations are always appreciated.
And let’s not forget the need for back-to-school supplies, pencils, pens, notebooks and all the rest! Also, there is a need for new clothing, sizes 4 and up; shoes and sneakers (any size), socks and underwear. And send giftcards that Help4Kids can use to purchase necessary goods.
The office is located at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach SC 29588 (gifts may be mailed to that address also). Go online to www.help4kidssc.org.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ Ground Zero is working hard to get back up and running with its various youth-oriented ministries and services. They need our help. If you are interested in assisting GZ, then go to their website or give them a call and see how you can be used there. Email to info@mygroundzero.com or phone (843) 945-9440.
■ The New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held again Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries will have another sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distribution at 4223 Socastee Blvd. Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ The fall Women of Passion Conference, “Dare to Dream God-Sized Dreams” (Ephesians 3:20) will be held Oct. 10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Grace Place, 404 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets go on sale this week. Contact Stacey Gurley by phone at (864) 477-9683 or email to stacey@lovecoversus.com.
■ The Colombiettes of St. Andrews Church, 37th Avenue North are in need of crafters and vendors for their Nov. 7th Christmas Bazaar which will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Contact Patricia Martelli at (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ St. Philip Lutheran Preschool is currently registering students for the 2020-21 school year for the 2, 3 and 4-year-old classes. Come join the fun.
Contact the director, Jenn Loeswick, at stphilipppreschoolmb@gmail.com or look us up on Facebook: St. Philip Preschool-Myrtle Beach. The preschool is located at 6200 N. Kings Highway. Call (843) 449-4322 and someone will get back to you.
■ Horry Friends Monthly Meetings, formerly known at Five Rivers Friends, has offered unprogrammed, silent Quaker worship in our area for more than three decades. Now meeting virtually, Horry Friends welcome new attenders and visiting Friends. Contact clerk Grace Gifford at (843) 365-6654.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd, invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.