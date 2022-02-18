Barbara Elizabeth Stevens
Funeral services for Barbara Elizabeth Stevens, 87, will be held Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. in New Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Chestnut and the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Stevens Cemetery.
Mrs. Stevens passed away Feb. 16.
Born in Lumberton, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Harvey Elmore and Rosa Mae Broadwell Elmore. She was a devoted Christian and a member of New Home Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stevens loved the Lord and her family and enjoyed gardening. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Mrs. Stevens was predeceased by her husband, Noah Stevens; three daughters, Barbara Ann Stevens, Wanda Gail Jacobs and Betty Sue Jones; two brothers, Charles Elmore and Dennis Elmore; and two sisters, Marie Hale and Clara Mae Raynor.
Survivors include three sons, Wayne N. Stevens, Jessie R. Stevens and John Paul Stevens of Conway; two daughters, Linda Chestnut (Danny) of Conway and Barbara Ann Grainger (Kevin) of Loris; one sister, Donna Faye Stack of Conway; 18 grandchildren; and an abundance of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Feb. 18, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
