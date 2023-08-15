Barbara Ann Holt
Barbara Ann Holt, 90, passed away Aug. 14 in Conway Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1933 in Washington, DC, a daughter of the late Russell M. and Juliette Everson Morgal.
She was predeceased by her children, Donald B. Holt and Robin Holt.
Mrs. Holt is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Holt.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
