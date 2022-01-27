Austin Levern Murrow
A Celebration of Life for Austin Levern Murrow, 70, was held Jan. 26 at Port Harrelson Landing, 1900 Big Bull Landing Road Conway.
Mr. Murrow passed away Jan. 22 in Conway Medical Center after a long battle with COVID. Born July 20, 1951 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Mary Faye Murrow.
He is predeceased by his mother; and one sister, Cynthia Jane Moore.
Mr. Murrow was a loving brother, uncle and friend to everyone. He never met a stranger and was very knowledgeable in welding, mechanics and hydraulics.
He was an avid fisherman who loved spending a lot of time on the river, along with spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Murrow was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Mary Lewis (Ashley); nephew, Tim Cherry (Rita); great-nephew, Cameron Cherry; and great-niece, Paisleigh Cherry; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Following the celebration service, family and friends met at Coastal Asphalt on Winburn Road for food and fellowship.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.