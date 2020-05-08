Atlantic Beach council during a phone-in meeting on Friday voted to extend the town’s emergency declaration and voted to keep the town’s beach accesses closed.
The town council also voted to ban short-term vacation rentals until May 31, unless the council cancels the ordinance or it's pre-empted by an executive order. The ban isn’t applicable to government, public health agency, law enforcement, military, or other credentialed critical personnel actively responding to COVID-19.
The town previously closed its beach accesses following orders from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster has since lifted his order, and is allowing individual municipalities to make their own decisions on beach access.
On Friday, town council voted keep the beach accesses closed until May 31.
The town's biggest event of the year, the Atlantic Beach Bike Festival, is also cancelled.
Mayor Jake Evans and councilor Lenearl Evans did not take part in the meeting. Their mother, Earlene Evans Woods, recently passed away and the council passed a resolution honoring her legacy.
Woods was a local business owner and former councilor who served on town council from 1976 to 1991, according to the town's resolution. Her daughter, Irene Evans Armstrong, previously served as mayor of the town.
