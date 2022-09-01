Don’t be surprised if you see a pig wearing hair bows walking around Valor Park.
The Seacoast Artists Guild & Gallery brings the Art In Common Fall Festival to Valor Memorial Garden in The Market Common Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11.
Both days, the event is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
About 40 vendors are available to the 5,000 or so guests who visit the venue during the weekend.
In a previous year, one vendor was making elaborate hair bows and another brought a pig and well…the pig with hairbows became quite the topic of conversation.
There’s also metal, wooden and glass yard art, sweet grass baskets, hand-carved wall art made with metal and driftwood, and how about clocks made with sharks’ teeth?
One vendor who’s usually at the festival makes hot air balloons and airplanes out of soda cans.
“One vendor makes jewelry out of fancy old silverware and it’s really cool,” said Denise Tellekamp, with the artists guild.
Another favorite item people look for each festival are hand-painted throw pillows.
“You can take these pillows, stuffing and all, and throw them in the wash machine,” she said.
There’s also a vendor who does charcoal paintings with her fingers.
“These pieces,” Tellekamp said, “belong in a museum.”
Some artwork was rain damaged during the event one year, and guests bought them anyway because they were still interesting, and had plans to use them in untraditional ways.
“We don’t have a lot of duplication of things, we have an eclectic group,” Tellekamp said.
Admission is free, there are lots of good eateries in The Market Common, so bring the kids and the dogs and plan to have a fun day.
