RSVP by Feb. 1 to Maureen Canil at 203-667-7344 with your entree selection for the Thursday, Feb. 20 ladies’ luncheon at Crooked Oak Tavern, 328 Laurel St. in downtown Conway. Hostesses are Maureen Canil, Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo.
The $23 cash cost includes non-alcoholic beverage, cheesecake dessert, tax and gratuity and will be collected at the door.
Entree selections are chef salad, bourbon chicken sandwich, all-American burger, French onion grilled cheese or Dijon flounder sandwich. Sandwich entrees include French fries.
Contact Barbara Drossos if you want to purchase a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are located on Plantation Lakes website, www.plmbpoa. com. under documents.
Remember your name badges.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Monday, Feb. 3, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 and 20, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13, the Scrapbook/card-making Club meets from 1-4 p.m. chaired by Diane Colarik.
Saturday, Feb. 15 is Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance. Response has been over the top. Maximum capacity was reached over a week ago so only a waiting list is available.
To be added to the waiting list, contact Barbara Galante at 843-236-4031.
The social committee is sponsoring this 6-10 p.m. event at the clubhouse. Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria, owned by Plantation Lakes resident Nick Stefanchik, is catering dinner at 7 p.m.
Cost per person is $10. The social committee is supplying dessert. Regan Lambert of DJ Buff will provide music.
Committee ladies volunteer many hours working together to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for everyone in Plantation Lakes.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m.
The social committee is donating food to Meals on Wheels for the first quarter of 2020. All residents are welcome to bring non-perishable food donations to either ladies’ luncheons or social committee meetings the third Tuesday each month at 6:45 p.m.
Most needed items are canned vegetables, canned fruits and all pasta except spaghetti. Special sugar-free desserts including cake or cookie mixes, puddings and cookies are greatly appreciated. Social committee member Janice Case will deliver to Meals on Wheels.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 is a St. Patrick’s-themed happy hour trivia night sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Debbie and Joel Green.
Saturday, April 25 is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
We send get well wishes to Robbie Leopard.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Debbie Bonner as Patches crossed Rainbow Bridge.
Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., Plantation Lakes resident Ron Sardanopoli will discuss his fascinating book, “ Leap of Trust” at Carolina Forest Library.
It is a biographical book about boxer Jimmy Gomez in 1970s New York City.
Horry County officials are considering using Ride III funds to pay for a multi-use path on the eastern side Carolina Forest Boulevard. If approved, community residents on the eastern side will not have to cross four to six lanes of traffic to reach the multi-use path on the opposite side of the highway.
This will be much safer for children and adults. Community members must join together for this to be approved. Contact Horry County councilmen to get this approved. Councilman Dennis DiSabato is fighting for this.
Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Myrtle Beach’s annual Polar Plunge at Sands Ocean Club at 9550 Shore Drive is hosted by Horry County Police Department to raise $5,000 for South Carolina Special Olympics.
Check www.polarplungeSC.com to participate. The donation address is Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.
Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. is Arts and Crafts Indoor Market at Inlet Square Mall at 10125 U.S.17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. Over 40 local artists, artisans and crafters and food vendors will be there.
Coastal Carolina University’s show, “Putt Putt,” continues through Feb. 8. It is a new play combining comedy, circus and drama created by theatre students about playing miniature golf in Myrtle Beach.
Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Carolina Forest Recreation Center presents Ladies’ Night Archery Shoot for ages 16 and up for $10 per person.
Shoot Cupid’s arrow to win date night prizes for you and your Valentine.
Friday, Feb. 14, they offer Valentine’s Parents’ Night Out from 6-10 p.m. for $20 per child. They will provide dinner, games, crafts and a dance party for children ages 5-12. Pre-register for both at www.parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
Feb.7-9, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets to collect local highway litter.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
