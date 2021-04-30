On April 22, the ladies luncheon was at Crooked Hammock Brewery restaurant. Plantation Lakes hostesses Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green and Connie Lombardo gave several prizes. Thirty-two ladies, including some new neighbors, had a wonderful time getting together.
On May 3, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On May 6 and May 20, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome 9-10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com or place documents in the ARB drop box by the clubhouse door.
On May 6, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. Residents are urged to attend. Residents complain about their problems on Facebook. However, at board meetings complaints can be addressed directly to Waccamaw Management representatives and Plantation Lakes board members. Make a difference in our community by getting involved. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
On May 11, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. That date is one week earlier than usual. New members are welcome. Co-presidents Debbie Green and Lizzy DiCamillo can answer questions at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan on attending.
Food donations from all Plantation Lakes residents to Helping Hand are welcome from 6:30-6:45 p.m. that evening and at monthly ladies luncheons. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee and instant iced tea. From April 26-28, Nancy Ortiz accepted Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach donations at her home.
By May 12, entry forms are due for Plantation Lakes' annual bass fishing tournament on May 15. Forms are on the website https://app.townsq.io. Cost is $25 per person. No lunch will be served due to COVID-19 protocols.
On May 20, the ladies luncheon will be at Toffino's Italian Bakery, Deli and Pizzeria at 550 Farrow Parkway in The Market Common.
On May 25, the Covenants Committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On May 26, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
On May 27, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com. The newly reopened boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes eligible boats only. Residents needing the lock combination, check the website https://app.townsq.io.
On May 31, water aerobics should begin.
On June 5, Connie Lombardo is chairing the Plantation Lakes annual yard sale. Start decluttering your home now.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
Happy birthday Arlette Allen, Paul Colarik and Andrew Handley.
We send get well wishes to Steve Bournonville, Debbie Green and Alma Wright.
Happy anniversary to Linda and Steve Elias.
On April 21, Plantation Lakes resident Howard Forman received approval from Horry County for Carolina Forest Middle of the Road (CFMOTR) to incorporate to be a tax exempt organization to maintain the new medians dividing east and west traffic lanes of Carolina Forest Boulevard in front of Plantation Lakes and Waterbridge communities. The Horry County mitigation fund will pay for the initial cost of planting trees, flowering shrubs and other plants. Property owner associations (POAs) cannot use their funds to pay for anything outside the community, including medians, so our board of directors and Waccamaw Management cannot help fund maintenance of these medians. CFMOTR will hire only professionals to maintain the medians because professionals have their own liability insurance. All donations made to Carolina Forest Middle of the Road are tax deductible. Your generosity is greatly needed to help maintain the new medians. You can donate to them directly on their website at https://cfmiddleoftheroad.com. Howard Forman attended April 21 Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting and described his organization in detail.
Also on April 21, Donald Hucks of the Community Associations Institute was the Carolina Forest Civic Association speaker. C.A.I. membership includes 15 people per HOA for $250. Donald said that a board of directors must heed its fiduciary responsibility to residents by following covenants, conditions and restrictions and work with their architectural committee. Having a general reserve fund is very important. South Carolina new bill SB0147 COVID-19 Liability Immunity Act should protect HOAs and small businesses against liability.
On May 8, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center is having a Mother's Day Tea Party for mothers and daughters from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $25 for both and $5 for each additional child. There will be tea cup planters of soil and seeds to paint. Light lunch will be served. Their summer youth adventure camp is from June 21 through Aug. 13 for ages 5-12 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $100 per week plus $40 registration. Register at parksandrec.horrycounty.org. Contact the county at 843-915-7888.
Have a safe and healthy week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.