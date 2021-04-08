Sasser-Skelly
Bailey Ann Skelly of North Myrtle Beach, daughter of Melissa and Robert Callahan of Pawleys Island, and Julian Hunter Sasser of North Myrtle Beach, son of Charles and Melinda Sasser of Conway, were married March 20 in Pawleys Island Chapel.
The bride’s grandfather, Frank Gregory, performed the ceremony
The bride’s father gave his daughter in marriage.
Matron of honor was Jessica Clark of North Myrtle Beach.
The bride’s sister, Madyson Skelly, served her sister as maid of honor.
The bridegroom’s brother, Marsh Sasser of Conway, was best man.
The bride’s parents and grandparents hosted a reception in the Inlet Sportsman Lodge in Murrells Inlet.
After a wedding trip to Orlando, Fla., the couple will live in North Myrtle Beach.
The bride, a nurse, graduated from Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s School of Nursing.
The bridegroom, also a nurse, earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.