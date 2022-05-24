Cassidy Elizabeth Croskey, daughter of Chad and Deborah Croskey of Myrtle Beach, and Robert Barnie Phillips, son of Stephen and Sharon Kemerer of Myrtle Beach, were married on May 19 at the Historic Peanut Warehouse in Conway.
The bride was given away by her father.
The matron of honor was Ashley Goheen of Calabash. The bridesmaids were Janeen Taylor of Myrtle Beach and Caitlin Rawcliffe of Myrtle Beach.
The best man was the bridegroom's father. Groomsmen were Benjamin Fox of Daytona, Florida, and Gary Fox of Orange, Florida. The ring bearers were Asher Goheen and Yates Goheen, both of Calabash.
The reception was also held at the Peanut Warehouse.
The couple resides in Myrtle Beach.
