Annette Bratcher Sutherland
A graveside service for Annette Bratcher Sutherland, 78, was held Jan. 9 in Graham Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Covia Stanley and the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Mrs. Sutherland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 7 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 8, 1943 in Stedman, N.C., she was a daughter of the late C.E. Bunce and Hazel Matthews Bunce.
Mrs. Sutherland was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister to all and a devoted Christian. She was retired from DHEC after serving 12 years. She was a member of Langston Baptist Church after serving many years as a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
She was an avid outdoors person. She loved her family very much and loved spending time with them.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Gene Bratcher Sr.; one son, Matthew “Matt” Wilson Bratcher; one daughter, Jeanne Gunter; and one brother, Tommy Bunce.
She is survived by her husband of the home of 16 years, Tommy Sutherland Jr.; children, Gene Bratcher Jr. (Kristi), daughter-in-law, Kathy R. Bratcher, Tommy “Trey” Sutherland III and Courtney Sutherland Moore (Darrin); one sister, Winifred B Williams; 10 grandchildren, Anna Bratcher Stanley (Jonathan), Madison Bratcher Martin (Jacob), Abby Bratcher, Claire Bratcher, Matthew Bratcher, Gavin Moore, Colin Moore, Chloe Moore, Madison Smart, Isabella Sutherland and Chase Gunter; one great-grandchild, Mayson Martin; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway 29526
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.