Alice Mae Sellers Larrimore
Graveside services for Alice Mae Sellers Larrimore, 83, will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating.
Mrs. Larrimore, beloved wife of 64 years to Archie Wendell Larrimore, passed away Jan. 16 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Alice is now at home with God and her heavenly family. Alice was an honest, loyal and Godly woman, who loved God and her family very much.
Alice was born in Conway Dec. 1, 1938 to the late Gussie Mae Todd and William Frank Sellers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Wendy Kay Larrimore.
Alice is survived by her husband, Archie Wendell Larrimore; daughter, Sherry Marie Archambault (Jean); son, Archie Wayne Larrimore; grandchildren, Jesse Dean Avery, Kristin Kay Avery-Swisher, Danielle Mae Archambault and Austin Wendell Larimore; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bertha Lawrimore (Albert), Myrtle Johnson (Johnny) and Doris Bessant (Roger); and two brothers, William Sellers (Annie Lee) and Carl Sellers (Paula).
Alice raised her children with love and devotion across the United States and England with her husband Archie Wendell Larrimore. After Archie’s military career, they returned home to South Carolina in 1972 where they’ve lived until the present day. Alice was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family very much and was a true southern belle.
After the service, the family is requesting privacy and no home visits at this time. If you are planning to attend the funeral, please remember to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Alice Larrimore to Happy Home Baptist Church, 2866 Nichols Hwy., Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Call (843) 358-1596. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
Isaiah 41:10
Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
