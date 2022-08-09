Acey Olan Chestnut
A graveside service for Acey Olan Chestnut, 77, was held Aug. 7 in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Henry Ward officiating.
Mr. Chestnut, of Conway, passed away Aug. 4 in Conway Medical Center. Born Oct. 3, 1944 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Raleigh Chestnut and Virginia Parker Chestnut.
He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to all.
Acey was a truck driver for most of his life before he retired. He loved watching Nascar and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Chestnut is survived by his daughter, Tracey Campbell (Brian); brothers, Marvin J. Chestnut (Evelyn) and Michael “Mike” Chestnut (Dawn); a special niece, Amber Nealy (Grant); two grandchildren, Moriah Campbell and Zachary Campbell; great-nieces and great-nephews; several other nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
