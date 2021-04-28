Margie Christine Steerman
A Joint Celebration of Life Service for Margie Christine Walling Steerman, 86, and her husband, Herbert Arthur Steerman Sr., will be held May 12 at noon in Carnes Crossroads Church of God.
Mrs. Steerman passed away April 27 in the Embrace Hospice House. She was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Islandton, S.C., a daughter of the late George Washington Walling and Rosa Bell Walling.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Herbert A. Steerman Sr.; and her grandson, Ashton Steerman.
Margie was a member of Carnes Crossroads Church of God where she loved serving her Lord.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone.
Mrs. Steerman is survived by her son, Herbert A. Steerman Jr.; brother, Wayne Walling; grandchildren, Michael Mixon Criddle (Kori) and Emily Dorn; and great-grandson, Blaze Perritt,
along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.