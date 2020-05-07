Watching her father pastor Simpson Creek Holiness Church, Shelia Falvo saw the importance of listening.

When folks had problems, he was the one they turned to. They trusted him. They confided in him.

In many ways, those lessons helped prepare Falvo for her job as a corporal at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“That has something to do with it,” the 43-year-old said. “I love people. … You learn about them. You get to know their background, get to know some of the things that they’ve been through. And I’m telling you, sometimes when you talk to people, that’s what it takes to ease their day. And when I ease their day … [for] the officer in that unit, it makes their day better.”

Falvo has worked at the jail for more than two decades. Initially, the Loris native took the job out of necessity. It was stable work with benefits. Over time, she realized she was excelling.

“I was good at it,” she said. “I was good at gaining a rapport with the inmates. And when I gained a rapport with them, they could trust me enough to do what I needed them to do. Because I was always firm with them, I was always fair and I was always consistent. And that helped me become a strong officer and now I’m a strong supervisor because of that.”

Falvo oversees the housing unit managers at the jail. Her work involves determining an inmate’s security risk and finding appropriate housing. She helps inmates get in touch with their attorneys, and sometimes she just asks how things are going. Although there’s frequent turnover in the jail population, there are often repeat guests and some inmates stay for more than a year.

“When you’re working inside of a jail, you learn to communicate,” Falvo said. “Because you have to. You have to talk to these inmates.”

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, she’s had to think about other things. She’s become more aware of touching surfaces and how close she stands to people. Unlike many jobs, jailers can’t work from home.

The jail has seen more frequent cleaning since the pandemic began, and there’s access to masks and sanitizing stations.

The jail has also implemented protocols: screening new inmates and checking the temperatures of people entering the building.

Although one detention staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, no inmates have, according to jail officials.

“We just try to be as careful as we can be,” Falvo said. “The things that we did to be proactive … were very helpful here.”

Still, the uncertainty surrounding the new coronavirus concerns her.

“What is this going to be like?” she asked. “Are people going to keep dying? Are we going to find a cure? You don’t know.”

She continues to follow the rules and stays up to date on the latest information about the disease.

She tries to keep inmates informed, too, talking with them about the importance of hygiene in keeping them safe.

Inmates call home.

They watch TV. They know the world is in a strange place. Sharing accurate information calms fears and builds trust, which has always been Falvo’s goal.

“Let them know what’s going on,” she said. “That the best thing to do.”

