Francis D. Floyd

Funeral services for Francis D. Floyd, 102, will be held Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. in Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove officiating. A private burial with the family will be held following the service.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Floyd, widower of Sue Rabon Floyd, passed away Oct. 16 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Born April 20, 1919, he was a son of the late Benjamin P. and Penny Gore Floyd. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Floyd was predeceased by one brother, Austin B. Floyd; and three sisters, Lucille Floyd, Mary Lois Richardson and Nell Bullock.

He was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church and the Aynor Lions Club.

Mr. Floyd is survived by one son, Benjamin “Keith” Floyd (Naoma) of Florence; two grandchildren, English Barbour (John) and Torie Clark (Matthew); four great-grandchildren, Ryan Clark, Eli Benjamin Clark, William Barbour and Elizabeth Barbour; one brother, James Floyd of Mullins; one sister, Mildred Smoak of Walterboro; and one brother-in-law, Bill Bullock of West Columbia.

The family asks that everyone attending the service please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Floyd’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home at 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.