2nd Annual Horry County Black Pearl Humanities Festival 2022

The Annual South Carolina Humanities Festival began in 1993 to educate communities throughout South Carolina by honoring and celebrating its heritage and culture. It has been held in 20 different communities throughout the state.
The festival is set for Aug. 19-20 in Horry County. Festival attendees can expect a Community Humanitarian Reunion at the Conference Center at Barefoot Landing Resort & Golf on Friday night, a spa day at the Horry County UNA Cultural Center, Boutique & Wellness Spa, along with a golf invitational at Valley at Eastport Golf Club. Saturday’s festival will showcase local art and heritage enrichment. Also several colleges will be present to bring the registration process directly to students.
In addition, the Annual South Carolina Humanities Festival was held in Horry County for the first time in 2021. Festival coordinator Doreen Smith said they are committed to finding ways to educate and uplift the community. Smith said educating, helping community members, energy and the environment are her passions for over the past thirty years.
“In May, we kicked-off our Green Building and Beautification Project' in NMB,” said Smith, who is the NAACP, ECJ chair. “This project has been a grateful show of community, with energy efficiency, sustainability, and beautification. I work with a team of committed apprentices. Youth are very precious and need the best tools and resources to assist in their growth, development and success.
"My focus in peace is always to work to serve every day," she said. "And how we can help, educate and uplift the community. What better way to do that than to thank the aunts, uncles, parents and grandparents that helped build Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, from a grain of sand."
Smith is also the president and CEO of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, Southern Palmetto State Chapter, UNA-USA, SPSC. She works throughout the community to educate and assist community members.
She is also the founder, president and CEO of 17 SDGs Executive Council Inc., DW Green Institute Inc., Green School, DW Communications & Media, the Global Humanitarian Chamber of Commerce and the White House Capitol Hill Alumni Society. For more than two decades, she worked on Capitol Hill and served three White House administrations in various capacities and the United States Department of Energy.
Navigating daily with permanent disabilities, Smith was recently married in 2021 to former WBA Heavyweight Champion James "Bonecrusher" Smith.
For more information, please call Doreen Smith at 301-537-4362 or email at
