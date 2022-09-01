If you want the latest in home improvements, want to build a house, find out about landscaping or even how to cook your favorite dish, you can find it all and more this month at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
For the 10th year, the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association presents its fall Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show at the convention center Sept. 16-18.
The annual show features experts from all facets of the building and landscaping industry in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The Grand Strand is one of the fastest growing home markets in the country and many of the building professionals, contractors and other companies associated with the building industry who have made that happen will be on hand to discuss their products and offer advice from building new homes to remodeling your present one.
Many new residents are coming here from other parts of the country and may not be familiar with the plants that grow here. Several landscaping experts will be in attendance to explain their services and provide tips on everything from that perfect shrub or tree to which type of grass thrives better in a coastal environment.
Maybe what you’re looking for is that special relaxation addition to your outdoor living space. Pool and spa companies will be at the show to get you started in that direction.
Visitors can compare products and services in one place which saves a lot of time when planning home and outdoor projects.
There will be a host of seminars and workshops on everything from decorating tips, backyard gardening to culinary demonstrations.
For the animal lovers there are new topics in the workshop and seminar lineup which include dog training and a wildlife rehabilitation expert.
Maybe you are searching for a new pet? Once again, the show is teaming up with a local animal rescue, Grand Strand Humane Society, for three days of pet adoptions to find homes for a variety of dogs and cats. “Last year, over 50 animals found their new permanent homes from our shows.” Rose Anne O’Reilly, executive director of the association said.
If show goers still need that one-of-a-kind gift or home item, then visit a show favorite the Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild exhibit. Artists of the guild come together to create a great display of handmade local art highlighting the works form a number of artists working in various mediums.
Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults for one day or a three-day pass for $10. Children under 16 are free.
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association was founded as a non-profit group in 1969 by a small group of builders and contractors to foster professionalism in the home building trade. The association has grown to over 500 members from the two counties representing professional builders, developers, remodelers, building material suppliers, subcontractors, financial institutions, real estate professionals, and many others who offer products and services for the homeowner.
