The 17th Annual Salute to Veterans is typically held in November to coincide with Veterans Day, but was postponed this year due to COVID.
The event will be held Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium on the Coastal Carolina University campus.
The month for the 2022 presentation was selected to coincide with National Vietnam Veterans Day, which occurs during the month of March; however, veterans from all wars will be acknowledged.
The Salute to Veterans is free, but tickets are needed. They can be picked up daily at Wheelwright Auditorium.
The event is sponsored as a public service by Goldfinch Funeral Home, HTC, Joseph Sanders Dentistry of Conway and Coastal Carolina University.font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:JA;}div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.