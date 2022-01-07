This is great data that Sudie Thomas plans to use when she submits Conway's application to Audubon for the new count circle. They specifically require at least 10 committed participants and, Thomas said, they had that for sure!
Here's a early count.
count
species
species total
163
Canada Goose
1
38
Wood Duck
2
31
Blue-winged Teal
3
1
Northern Shoveler
4
10
Mallard - wild
5
85
Green-winged Teal
6
12
Ring-necked Duck
7
33
Hooded Merganser
8
35
Wild Turkey
9
12
Pied-billed Grebe
10
107
Rock Pigeon
11
86
Mourning Dove
12
1
Sora
13
20
American Coot
14
87
Killdeer
15
62
Least Sandpiper
16
1
American Woodcock
17
4
Wilson's Snipe
18
1
Greater Yellowlegs
19
2
Bonaparte's Gull
20
9134
Laughing Gull
21
394
Ring-billed Gull
22
1700
Herring Gull
23
8
Lesser Black-backed Gull
24
5
Great Black-backed Gull
25
1
Wood Stork
26
7
Double-crested Cormorant
27
10
Great Blue Heron
28
10
Great Egret
29
1
Snowy Egret
30
4
Little Blue Heron
31
1
Tricolored Heron
32
91
White Ibis
33
30
Black Vulture
34
183
Turkey Vulture
35
1
Northern Harrier
36
1
Cooper's Hawk
37
2
Sharp-shinned Hawk
38
22
Bald Eagle
39
8
Red-shouldered Hawk
40
5
Red-tailed Hawk
41
1
Eastern Screech-Owl
42
2
Barred Owl
43
5
Belted Kingfisher
44
23
Red-bellied Woodpecker
45
15
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
46
12
Downy Woodpecker
47
15
Red-cockaded Woodpecker
48
1
Hairy Woodpecker
49
28
Northern Flicker
50
9
Pileated Woodpecker
51
13
American Kestrel
52
15
Eastern Phoebe
53
8
Loggerhead Shrike
54
1
White-eyed Vireo
55
9
Blue-headed Vireo
56
13
Blue Jay
57
50
American Crow
58
121
Fish Crow
59
628
Tree Swallow
60
70
Carolina Chickadee
61
41
Tufted Titmouse
62
6
White-breasted Nuthatch
63
82
Brown-headed Nuthatch
64
2
Brown Creeper
65
8
House Wren
66
1
Winter Wren
67
38
Carolina Wren
68
4
Blue-gray Gnatcatcher
69
25
Golden-crowned Kinglet
70
47
Ruby-crowned Kinglet
71
65
Eastern Bluebird
72
1
Hermit Thrush
73
535
American Robin
74
3
Gray Catbird
75
4
Brown Thrasher
76
15
Northern Mockingbird
77
847
European Starling
78
25
Cedar Waxwing
79
2
House Sparrow
80
9
House Finch
81
2
American Goldfinch
82
110
Chipping Sparrow
83
2
Fox Sparrow
84
15
Dark-eyed Junco
85
21
White-throated Sparrow
86
14
Savannah Sparrow
87
49
Song Sparrow
88
36
Swamp Sparrow
89
9
Eastern Towhee
90
19
Baltimore Oriole
91
532
Red-winged Blackbird
92
156
Brown-headed Cowbird
93
52
Common Grackle
94
75
Boat-tailed Grackle
95
1
Black-and-white Warbler
96
2
Orange-crowned Warbler
97
1
Common Yellowthroat
98
10
Palm Warbler
99
32
Pine Warbler
100
212
Yellow-rumped Warbler
101
62
Northern Cardinal
102
2
Mute Swan
103
2
Bachman's sparrow
104
6
Vesper sparrow
105
1
Slaty-Backed Gull
106
Chris Hill new SC record!! Landfill
1
King Rail
107
