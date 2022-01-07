This is great data that Sudie Thomas plans to use when she submits Conway's application to Audubon for the new count circle. They specifically require at least 10 committed participants and, Thomas said, they had that for sure!

Here's a early count.

count

species

species total

163

Canada Goose

1

38

Wood Duck

2

31

Blue-winged Teal

3

1

Northern Shoveler

4

10

Mallard - wild

5

85

Green-winged Teal

6

12

Ring-necked Duck

7

33

Hooded Merganser

8

35

Wild Turkey

9

12

Pied-billed Grebe

10

107

Rock Pigeon

11

86

Mourning Dove

12

1

Sora

13

20

American Coot

14

87

Killdeer

15

62

Least Sandpiper

16

1

American Woodcock

17

4

Wilson's Snipe

18

1

Greater Yellowlegs

19

2

Bonaparte's Gull

20

9134

Laughing Gull

21

394

Ring-billed Gull

22

1700

Herring Gull

23

8

Lesser Black-backed Gull

24

5

Great Black-backed Gull

25

1

Wood Stork

26

7

Double-crested Cormorant

27

10

Great Blue Heron

28

10

Great Egret

29

1

Snowy Egret

30

4

Little Blue Heron

31

1

Tricolored Heron

32

91

White Ibis

33

30

Black Vulture

34

183

Turkey Vulture

35

1

Northern Harrier

36

1

Cooper's Hawk

37

2

Sharp-shinned Hawk

38

22

Bald Eagle

39

8

Red-shouldered Hawk

40

5

Red-tailed Hawk

41

1

Eastern Screech-Owl

42

2

Barred Owl

43

5

Belted Kingfisher

44

23

Red-bellied Woodpecker

45

15

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

46

12

Downy Woodpecker

47

15

Red-cockaded Woodpecker

48

1

Hairy Woodpecker

49

28

Northern Flicker

50

9

Pileated Woodpecker

51

13

American Kestrel

52

15

Eastern Phoebe

53

8

Loggerhead Shrike

54

1

White-eyed Vireo

55

9

Blue-headed Vireo

56

13

Blue Jay

57

50

American Crow

58

121

Fish Crow

59

628

Tree Swallow

60

70

Carolina Chickadee

61

41

Tufted Titmouse

62

6

White-breasted Nuthatch

63

82

Brown-headed Nuthatch

64

2

Brown Creeper

65

8

House Wren

66

1

Winter Wren

67

38

Carolina Wren

68

4

Blue-gray Gnatcatcher

69

25

Golden-crowned Kinglet

70

47

Ruby-crowned Kinglet

71

65

Eastern Bluebird

72

1

Hermit Thrush

73

535

American Robin

74

3

Gray Catbird

75

4

Brown Thrasher

76

15

Northern Mockingbird

77

847

European Starling

78

25

Cedar Waxwing

79

2

House Sparrow

80

9

House Finch

81

2

American Goldfinch

82

110

Chipping Sparrow

83

2

Fox Sparrow

84

15

Dark-eyed Junco

85

21

White-throated Sparrow

86

14

Savannah Sparrow

87

49

Song Sparrow

88

36

Swamp Sparrow

89

9

Eastern Towhee

90

19

Baltimore Oriole

91

532

Red-winged Blackbird

92

156

Brown-headed Cowbird

93

52

Common Grackle

94

75

Boat-tailed Grackle

95

1

Black-and-white Warbler

96

2

Orange-crowned Warbler

97

1

Common Yellowthroat

98

10

Palm Warbler

99

32

Pine Warbler

100

212

Yellow-rumped Warbler

101

62

Northern Cardinal

102

2

Mute Swan

103

2

Bachman's sparrow

104

6

Vesper sparrow

105

1

Slaty-Backed Gull

106

Chris Hill new SC record!! Landfill

1

King Rail

107

 

0
0
0
0
0

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

